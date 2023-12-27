QUEENSRŸCHE - New Book, Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997), Available In March

Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997) is now available for pre-order at nwmetalworxmusic.com.

Description: Roads To Madness: The Touring History Of Queensrÿche (1981-1997) by Queensrÿche biographer and historian Brian J. Heaton, and Pacific Northwest metal music archivist Brian L. Naron.

Queensrÿche is one of the pioneers of progressive heavy metal. Roads To Madness covers the band’s beginnings in the 1980s as an opening act for titans such as Ronnie James Dio and Metallica, to Queensrÿche’s heralded days as a headliner in arenas and amphitheaters throughout the 1990s. The book is a deep dive into all the concert dates that feature Queensrÿche’s original lineup of Chris DeGarmo, Eddie Jackson, Scott Rockenfield, Geoff Tate, and Michael Wilton. This oversized tome spans over 450 pages, and includes verified setlists, tour history essays, fan commentary on shows, stage banter, live photos, show memorabilia imagery, and much more.

The book will be published in March 2024. Three versions of the book are available:

1. A full color, limited hardcover edition, signed by the authors, featuring a glossy dust jacket and an 11x17 poster of the front cover. Only 200 copies of this edition are available. ($74.95 pre-order price.)

2. A full color, standard paperback edition. ($49.95 pre-order price.)

3. A full color, electronic edition as a high resolution .pdf. ($14.95.)

Roads to Madness was authored by Queensrÿche biographer and historian Brian J. Heaton, and Pacific Northwest metal music archivist Brian L. Naron. The duo previously collaborated with James R. Beach to write Building An Empire: The Story Of Queensrÿche, which was published in October 2021.