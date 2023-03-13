QUEENSRŸCHE Postponed This Past Weekend's Shows Due To Illness
March 13, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Queensrÿche were scheduled to perform on March 10th in Houston, TX at Scout Bar, March
11th in Dallas, TX at House Of Blues, and March 12th in Midland, TX at La Hacienda Event Center. Unfortunately, none of those shows happened. Earlier today, March 13th, the band issued the following statement:
"Unfortunately, due to a band member illness we were forced to postpone our weekend shows. These shows will be rescheduled, so please stay tuned locally for further info. We start up again tomorrow in Tempe, Arizona! Looking forward to resuming so come on out."
Catch Queensrÿche live on The Digital AllianceTour 2023:
March
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA
18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV
19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon
26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
April
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium
8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live
Lineup:
Eddie Jackson - bass
Michael Wilton - guitar
Todd La Torre - vocals
Casey Grillo - drums
Mike Stone - guitar
(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)