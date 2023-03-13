QUEENSRŸCHE Postponed This Past Weekend's Shows Due To Illness

Queensrÿche were scheduled to perform on March 10th in Houston, TX at Scout Bar, March

11th in Dallas, TX at House Of Blues, and March 12th in Midland, TX at La Hacienda Event Center. Unfortunately, none of those shows happened. Earlier today, March 13th, the band issued the following statement:

"Unfortunately, due to a band member illness we were forced to postpone our weekend shows. These shows will be rescheduled, so please stay tuned locally for further info. We start up again tomorrow in Tempe, Arizona! Looking forward to resuming so come on out."

Catch Queensrÿche live on The Digital AllianceTour 2023:

March

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA

18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV

19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live

Lineup:

Eddie Jackson - bass

Michael Wilton - guitar

Todd La Torre - vocals

Casey Grillo - drums

Mike Stone - guitar

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)