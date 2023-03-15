QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's ANGUS CLARK And Others Perform NEIL DIAMOND Classic "Forever In Blue Jeans" In The Style Of DIO; New Couch Riffs Video Streaming

The latest episode of Couch Riffs, featuring a cover of Neil Diamond's "Forever In Blue Jeans", is available for streaming below.

A message states: "This cover came together so magically and hints at what is to come from Couch Riffs. Special thanks to Angus Clark for going above and beyond and busting out the framework that this cover was built on. Legend!

I've always loved Neil Diamond and from very early on I always viewed Dio as a borderline crooner-style vocalist, and I mean that as the highest compliment. So, it didn't seem that insane to me to try and genre mash this tune (one of my favorite Neil tunes) in this style.

As far as the band goes, I couldn't have scored a hotter band unless I actually had Ronnie James Dio, Vivian Campbell, Jimmy Bain and Vinny Appice knocking this out. We did our best to deliver the goods in a loving homage and I hope you enjoy this cover as much as we loved creating it.

Please allow me to introduce the band:

vocals: Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche)

guitar: Angus Clark (Trans-Siberian Orchestra/Kitaro/Cher)

drums: Dennis Leeflang (Bumblefoot/Session Drummer)

bass: Mike Squires (Ugly Kid Joe/Peter Hook & The Light)

- mixed by Don Gunn at The Office, Seattle WA

- edited by Mike Squires at The Champagne Room, Hudson NY

If you are enjoying Couch Riffs Podcast or the cover song videos we create, like this one, please support us at Patreon. Your support is what allows this to grow and eventually will enable Couch Riffs to become the most fun you can have watching. Thank you!