QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Launches New EPK: The Making Of Rejoice In The Suffering

On the heels of the recently announced debut solo album and first song “Darkened Majesty”, Rat Pak Records has released an EPK with behind the scenes footage of Todd La Torre’s upcoming solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. The EPK offers fans a look at the recording and some snippets of unreleased tracks from the upcoming debut.

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering.

Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.” Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here.

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

"Darkened Majesty":