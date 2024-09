QUIET RIOT Guitarist ALEX GROSSI - "This Lineup Is Exactly Where It Needs To Be" (Audio); New Live Dates Confirmed

Longtime Quiet Riot guitarist, Alex Grossi, was recently interviewed on Las Vegas radio station 97.1 The Point, promoting the bands upcoming October 5 show at The M Resort & Casino in Henderson, NV.

The interview, which can be heard below, touches on several subjects including Grossi’s early experiences writing music with Kevin Dubrow, as well as Quiet Riot’s current touring plans into 2025.

Quiet Riot has also announced additional fall/winter tour dates, they are as follows:

September

13 - Carterville, IL - Walkers Bluff Event Center

21 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders Event Center

October

4 - Laughlin, NV - Harrah’s Showroom

5 - Henderson, NV - M Resort Pavilion

11 - Little Rock , AR - Arkansas State Fair

19 - Grand Island, NE - Platt Duetche

24 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Event Center

25 - Black River Falls, WI - Ho Chunk Event Center

31 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Casino Event Center

November

2 - Lewiston , ID - Clearwater River Event Center

9 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Event Center

22 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Performing Arts Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

December

19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

21 - Turners Falls , MA - Shea Theater

27 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

28 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)