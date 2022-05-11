QUIET RIOT Performs First Show On “Live To Rock” Tour (Video); Additional Tour Dates Announced

Quiet Riot performed their first date on the 2022 “Live To Rock” tour this past Saturday, May 7, at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS. The tour also features Skid Row, Warrant, and Winger, and is set to run through September.

Fan filmed footage of Quiet Riot’s performance can be seen below:

The band has also announced yet even more shows for 2022-23 to their ambitious tour schedule. Quiet Riot's updated 2022/23 tour itinerary can be found below. For more information, head here.

May

14 - Lawton, OK - Apache Casino

20 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Ampitheater *

21 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Ampitheater *

22 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino *

26 - Morton, MN - Jackpot Junction Casino *

27 - Norwalk, CT - The Wall St. Theater

28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

29 - Nashville, TN - Creatures Fest at Sonesta Hotel & Convention Center

June

3 - San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino Fairgrounds

4 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go

11 - Big Flats, NY - Tag's Summer Stage

18 - Lampe, MO - Black Mountain Ampitheater *

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest *

25 - Aurora, IL - Riveredge Park *

July

9 - Xenia, OH - Ceaser Ford Park

15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Headwater Park

16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

20 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater *

22 - Tuscon, AZ - AVA Amphitheater *

23 - Sunset Station Casino - Las Vegas, NV *

24 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair *

29 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

30 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam

August

4 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, MS

12 - Rockin' The Rivers - Three Forks, MT

19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

20 - Crownsville, MD - Noyze Of Summer Festival

21 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

25 - Niagara Falls, NY - Thursdays on 3rd Concert Series

September

4 - RedNeck Raft-out - Afton, OK

9 - Hinkley, MN - Rocktember Fest

10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS

16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theater

18 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

23 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV *

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

October

8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino

February

2-5 - Chris Jericho Cruise - Norwegian Pearl - Miami, FL

* Live To Rock tour

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)