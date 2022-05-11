QUIET RIOT Performs First Show On “Live To Rock” Tour (Video); Additional Tour Dates Announced
May 11, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Quiet Riot performed their first date on the 2022 “Live To Rock” tour this past Saturday, May 7, at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, KS. The tour also features Skid Row, Warrant, and Winger, and is set to run through September.
Fan filmed footage of Quiet Riot’s performance can be seen below:
The band has also announced yet even more shows for 2022-23 to their ambitious tour schedule. Quiet Riot's updated 2022/23 tour itinerary can be found below. For more information, head here.
May
14 - Lawton, OK - Apache Casino
20 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Ampitheater *
21 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Ampitheater *
22 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino *
26 - Morton, MN - Jackpot Junction Casino *
27 - Norwalk, CT - The Wall St. Theater
28 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
29 - Nashville, TN - Creatures Fest at Sonesta Hotel & Convention Center
June
3 - San Bernardino, CA - San Bernardino Fairgrounds
4 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go
11 - Big Flats, NY - Tag's Summer Stage
18 - Lampe, MO - Black Mountain Ampitheater *
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest *
25 - Aurora, IL - Riveredge Park *
July
9 - Xenia, OH - Ceaser Ford Park
15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Headwater Park
16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
20 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater *
22 - Tuscon, AZ - AVA Amphitheater *
23 - Sunset Station Casino - Las Vegas, NV *
24 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
25 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid State Fair *
29 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino
30 - Beaver Dam, KY - Rock The Dam
August
4 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, MS
12 - Rockin' The Rivers - Three Forks, MT
19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN
20 - Crownsville, MD - Noyze Of Summer Festival
21 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA
25 - Niagara Falls, NY - Thursdays on 3rd Concert Series
September
4 - RedNeck Raft-out - Afton, OK
9 - Hinkley, MN - Rocktember Fest
10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater
15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS
16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theater
18 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
23 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV *
24 - The Venue - Denver, CO
October
8 - Shelton, WA - Little Creek Casino
February
2-5 - Chris Jericho Cruise - Norwegian Pearl - Miami, FL
* Live To Rock tour
(Photo - Julie Bergonz)