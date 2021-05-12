RAMMSTEIN Announce Additional Dates For Europe Stadium Tour 2022; Video Trailer

Rammstein has announced additional shows for their scheduled Europe Stadium Tour in 2022. The new dates are listed below:

May

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

July

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

August

4 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

The official ticket sale for the additional for shows starts Wednesday, May 19. Information and ticket links at rammstein.com/tickets. Members of the Rammstein Fan Club "LIFAD" have the possibility to purchase tickets from Monday, May 17.