RAMMSTEIN Announce Additional Dates For Europe Stadium Tour 2022; Video Trailer
May 12, 2021, an hour ago
Rammstein has announced additional shows for their scheduled Europe Stadium Tour in 2022. The new dates are listed below:
May
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
July
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
August
4 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
The official ticket sale for the additional for shows starts Wednesday, May 19. Information and ticket links at rammstein.com/tickets. Members of the Rammstein Fan Club "LIFAD" have the possibility to purchase tickets from Monday, May 17.