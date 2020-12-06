RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Multi-Camera Footage Of Entire Berlin 2019 Show Posted

YouTube User Nightwolf has posted multi-camera footage of Rammstein's entire Berlin 2019 show, which took place at the Olympiastadion on June 22nd. Check it out below.

Setlist:

- Before the show -

"Intro"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Tattoo"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland" (Remix by Richard Z. Kruspe)

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Ohne Dich"

"Engel" (with Duo Jatekok)

"Auslander"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe released limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4th.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) features the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"