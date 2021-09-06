RAMMSTEIN Frontman TIL LINDEMANN Performs "Lubimiy Gorod" Live In Moscow's Red Square; Pro-Shot Video Available

Back in May, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann released a solo single, "Lubimiy Gorod", sung entirely in Russian for the original motion picture Devyatayev, which came out on April 29th. Translated as "Beloved Town", the song was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

Lindemann performed the song at the Spasskaya Tower Festival, which was held at Red Square in Moscow on September 5th. Pro-shot video is available below. The performance was streamed live on the Russian website TCI.

Devyatayev, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, is about the Soviet pilot Mikhail Devyatayev (July 8th, 1917 – November 24th, 2002), who was captured by Germany during World War II. He leads an escape from a concentration camp on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea by hijacking an aircraft.

Check out the official video for "Lubimiy Gorod" below. The song is available on all streaming platforms.