RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Releases Official Video For Cover Of HÉROES DEL SILENCIO Hit "Entre Dos Tierras"

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released an official video for his cover of the 1990 Héroes Del Silencio hit "Entre Dos Tierras". It is a stand-alone single not featured on his new solo album, Zunge. Check it out below.

Lindemann kicked off his European solo tour for his new solo album, Zunge, on November 8th, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. He performed at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on December 12th and fan-filmed video of the entire show, courtesy of Room With Mirrors, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Zunge"

"Schweiss"

"Fat"

"Altes Fleisch"

"Allesfresser"

"Golden Shower

"Tanzlehrerin"

"Ich Weiß Es Nicht"

"Sport Frei"

"Blut"

"Praise Abort"

"Platz Eins"

"Fish On"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

Encore:

"Knebel"

"Ich Hasse Kinder"

"Skills In Pills