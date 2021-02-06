Rare Audio Interview With RONNIE JAMES DIO From 1981 Discovered; "RAINBOW Was Getting A Little Over-Commercialized"
February 6, 2021, 37 minutes ago
The estate of the late Geoff Nicholls, keyboardist for Black Sabbath, who passed away from lung cancer in 2017 at the age of 72, has discovered, and shared a rare radio interview with Rainbow and Black Sabbath frontman Ronnie James Dio, which can be heard below. A synopsis reads:
"I found a cassette with not much information on the label, and found a great interview with Ronnie on Radio Trent Nottingham by Graham Neale. Recorded on the last leg of the Heaven & Hell tour at Bingley Hall, Stafford, England, 25th January 1981.
This is a home recording as the radio is not fully tuned in and it's on AM frequency. I have edited out the music, a few seconds gap where there was a drop out and tried to edit out as much background noise as possible without destroying the already low quality sound. I have dropped in a Polaroid photo of Ronnie and one of Geoff from the archive. I don't have the facility to edit out picture blemishes at the moment. I hope you enjoy the interview.
The Ronnie, Polaroid I inserted may have been taken in the kitchen of the house in Bel Air or the house in Florida where they stayed while recording Heaven & Hell at Criteria Studios. Also note the the arm of someone holding a Tomato Ketchup bottle in the foreground. It may have been Geoff's arm as anyone who knew him well could tell you that he was a Ketchup addict. He smothered every meal in it."
