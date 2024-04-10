RATT - Upcoming Rarities Album Features Vintage Demos, Live Recordings, Alternate Version Of "Round & Round"

Deadline Music has announced the May 31 release of a new Ratt collection, entitled Rarities, on Limited Edition Red Marble 12" Vinyl, CD, and Digital.

From the ’80s metal vault comes this collection of vintage demos and live recordings of one of the scenes biggest hitmakers, Ratt. Features the earliest known recording of the band’s signature hit, "Round & Round", complete with alternate lyrics and melody, as well as vintage performances of classics like "Body Talk", "Wanted Man" and more.

Order all formats via Bandcamp here, or order via Cleopatra on Vinyl, Vinyl Test Pressing, and CD.

Tracklisting:

"Tell The World" (Studio 1983)

"Round & Round" (Rehearsal 1982)

"I Want It All" (Demo)

"In Your Direction" (Live 1987)

"Round & Round" (Live 1987)

"Body Talk" (Live In Germany 1987)

"Drive Me Crazy" (Live 1987)

"Wanted Man" (Live 1985)

"Love On The Rocks" (Demo 1989)