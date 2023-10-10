RAVENOIR To Release Cultus Inferi Album This Month

Blackened death metal band, Ravenoir, will release their new full-length album, Cultus Inferi, under the banner of Czech label Black Barn Music on October 31.

The cover artwork for Ravenoir's third studio album was created by Mexican artist Nestor Avalos, who is also known for his cooperation with such bands like Moonspell, Rotting Christ and Deicide.

Cultus Inferi tracklisting:

"Glorification Of Godlessness"

"Black Luna"

"Crow's Call"

"Confession To The Darkness"

"Requiem"

"Belial's Realm"

"Orgiastic Ceremony"

"Kingdom Of Amnesia"

Ravenoir lineup:

AD – guitar, vocals

Igor – bass

Háb – guitar

Zbyňa – drums

For more on the band, visit their Facebook page, here.