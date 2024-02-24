RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Performs "Otherside" For Drumeo (Video)

The Drumeo YouTube Channel has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Watch Chad Smith perform 'Otherside' by Red Hot Chili Peppers – a track from the Californication album. Chad's performance highlights subtle ghost notes, syncopated patterns, and a groove-centric approach. The song not only topped the charts but also earned a Grammy for “Best Rock Song”, complemented by a visually striking music video."

Smith was recently in the Drumeo studio to discuss some of his favorite drum tracks he’s recorded with groups other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers - and some may surprise you. Join Chad as he breaks down parts from Wu-Tang Clan, Ozzy Osbourne, Dua Lipa, and more.

Songs featured include "Soap On A Rope" (Chickenfoot), "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit" (Wu-Tang Clan), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), "Frenzy" (Iggy Pop), "Patient Number 9" (Ozzy Osbourne), "Invincible" (Eddie Vedder), "I'll Be Your Domino" and "I Make My Own Rules" (Red Hot Chili Peppers)