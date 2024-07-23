RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Launch Limited Edition Merch Collection Benefitting Parks Project Yosemite And NatureBridge

Inspired by a deep connection with nature and a love for Yosemite, Parks Project has collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their latest collection.

This limited-edition capsule is inspired by the band’s love of the parks & their Californication album, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Says Parks Project: "Together, we’re dedicated to giving back by donating to NatureBridge to provide need-based scholarships for students to experience their first wilderness adventure in Yosemite. Let’s rock out and Leave It Better™."

Shop the collection here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will commemorate the 25th anniversary of their Californication album with a 2LP limited edition coloured vinyl pressing, available this Friday (July 26) via Rhino Records.

On June 8, 1999, Red Hot Chili Peppers released their seventh studio album, Californication. The album was produced by Rick Rubin and marked the return of guitarist John Frusciante - his first recording with the band since the 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

Californication has since become the band's best-selling album, driven by the success of three hit singles: "Scar Tissue", "Otherside," and "Californication". "Scar Tissue" won the Best Rock Song Grammy Award in 2000. Underlining the strength and depth of the album, "Road Trippin'," "Around The World," and "Parallel Universe" were also released as singles.

The album has sold over 15 million copies globally, and is 7 times Platinum in the US. It has reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia.

To mark the 25th anniversary of this landmark album, a limited edition double vinyl is being released - with one LP pressed on red vinyl and one LP on ocean blue vinyl.

Pre-order the album here.