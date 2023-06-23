Reelz To Premier New JOURNEY Special "A Voice Lost...And Found" This Weekend

Reelz will premier their new special, Journey: A Voice Lost...And Found, on Sunday, June 25 at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT.

Synopsis: Journey dominated the American music scene in the seventies and eighties with their epic arena rock anthems and power ballads. Frontman Steve Perry was dubbed “The Voice” thanks to the untouchable vocal stylings that burned up the radio waves and made him a household name. But the bigger Journey got, the more miserable Perry grew. He was the rare rock superstar who craved anonymity more than applause. Then at the height of the band’s success, Perry did the completely unthinkable—he quit Journey.

That should’ve been an absolute death knell for a band so defined by a single voice. But Journey’s other longtime members refused to give up the dream and brought in a new singer to keep the music going. Fans were livid that anyone would dare to try to fill Steve Perry’s shoes—shows were played in empty houses and threats were even made against the band. When that replacement singer didn’t work out, Journey’s desperation forced them to turn to YouTube for the most unlikely inspiration…

Journey members Jonathan Cain and Deen Castronovo are joined by former members Jeff Scott Soto and Narada Michael Walden, as well as Sirius/XM radio personality Eddie Trunk and former Journey producer Kevin Elson to tell the band’s amazing tale.

