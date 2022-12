REO Speedwagon have released a new lyric video for "Children Go Where I Send Thee", from the album Not So Silent Night... Christmas With REO Speedwagon, released in 2009. The clip, as well as a video message from drummer Bryan Hitt, can be found below.

"This year, Santa traded his sleigh for a Speedwagon! Celebrate the holidays with REO Speedwagon’s new visualizer/lyric video."