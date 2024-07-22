REO SPEEDWAGON To Perform At 118th Annual Meeting Of Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

The 118th Annual Meeting of Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will feature a special performance by the chart-topping rock band, REO Speedwagon. Building on the theme “Keep Pushin’ On,” the event will celebrate the history of Sioux Falls, recognize the fabric of our community today and invite everyone to pursue a shared vision for the future.

The annual gathering of local business leaders will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The 118th Annual Meeting launches the one-year term of the incoming chair of the Chamber’s board of directors, Miles Beacom, CEO of PREMIER Bankcard. Beacom will assume the Chamber’s top volunteer position October 1, succeeding 2023-24 chair of the board Scott Lawrence, CEO of Lawrence & Schiller, Inc. The Chamber will also share priorities for the coming year and acknowledge the contributions of retiring directors.

REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and had thirteen Top 40 hits. Their number one tracks include “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” The theme of the 118th Annual Meeting, “Keep Pushin’ On,” comes from another REO hit single.

REO Speedwagon and Train have joined forces for this summer’s co-headlining tour. The Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicked off on July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater, making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Joining Train and REO Speedwagon on the road as direct support on all dates is very special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Full tour routing can be found below.

Remaining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour dates:

July

23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^

31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August

1 - Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

3 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

20 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place ^

23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

31 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No REO Speedwagon

* Not a Live Nation Date