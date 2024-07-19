REPENTANCE To Support ORBIT CULTURE In Detroit, Chicago Shows

Chicago, Illinois-based metallers Repentance have announced they will provide direct support for the Swedish metal act Orbit Culture on August 19 in Detroit, Michigan and August 20 in Chicago, Illinois.

Check out the band's latest visualizer for "Buried By Fear" taken from the sophomore release The Process Of Human Demise.

Founded in 2018 by former Soil and Dirge Within guitarist Shaun Glass and with a critically acclaimed debut album under their belts (God For A Day, 2020), Repentance soon became known for their distinctive heavy yet dynamic sound, packed with details, groove and intensity. Playing numerous shows with high profile acts such as Trivium, Devildriver, Jinjer, Skull Fist, Toxic Holocaust, Sacred Reich and others, Repentance have taken the heavy scene by storm and represent a sound, which is sure to obliterate fans of extreme music everywhere.

Repentance are:

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums