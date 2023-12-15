Report: Defunct Gimme Radio Sells E-Commerce Assets To Mainfactor, Hints At Relaunch Of Streaming Service

Ten months after announcing that it’s shutting down its operations, streaming service Gimme Radio has sold its e-commerce assets to entertainment commerce firm Mainfactor – and has hinted at a relaunch of its streaming platform, reports Music Business Worldwide.

Philadelphia-based Mainfactor has bought Gimme Radio‘s “e-commerce-related sites and assets,” the company announced in a statement on Thursday (December 14).

Gimme Radio launched six years ago, and ran two streaming apps: Gimme Metal for heavy metal fans and Gimme Country for country/Americana fans.

Unlike most other streaming services, Gimme Radio’s music suggestions came not from an algorithm, but from artists themselves, who curated playlists for music fans using the apps.

Among the DJs who hosted shows on the service were Dave Mustaine of Megadeth and Johan Hegg of Swedish death metal outfit Amon Amarth. DJs on the country/Americana side included Brandy Clark and Joshua Hedley.

The idea was “to build a venue where fans of genres outside of mainstream hip hop and pop were not marginalized, but catered to,” Gimme Radio Co-Founder and CEO Tyler Lenane wrote last April.

