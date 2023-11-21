Report: GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer FRANK FERRER Files For Divorce From Wife Magdalena Malicka

People is reporting that Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer filed for divorce from his wife, Magdalena Malicka, after 16 months of marriage.

According to court documents filed on November 20 to California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County and obtained by People, the musician cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The documents show that the two wed on May 16, 2022 and have a date of separation of September 30, 2023. The two had no children together.

Read the full report at People.com.