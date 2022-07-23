Report: IRON MAIDEN Fans Travel To Gothenburg Show On Train 666 (Video)

Sweden's SVT (Sveriges Television) has shared a report on how 300 Iron Maiden fans were given the once in a lifetime chance to travel to the band's July 22nd show in Gothenburg via Train 666.

Those on board received an Iron Maiden goodie bag that included a limited edition vinyl LP made in cooperation with the band. It featured "Stratego" on one side and "The Number Of The Beast" on the other, designed to look like a bootleg.

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe. On June 11th, they unleashed their show at the Download Festival at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England. Pro-shot video of "Stratego" and "The Number Of The Beast" can be viewed below:

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Setlist:

"Senjutsu"

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore 1:

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

Encore 2:

"Aces High"

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour ’22 dates can be found at this location. Check out the trailer from their mobile game of the same name that runs before the band’s set.

Photo by Nils Oscar & Rock Klassiker