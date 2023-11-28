Report: Jailed Russians Forced To Listen To AC/DC, BON JOVI Songs On Repeat

Newsweek is reporting that one of Russia's strictest prisons has a playlist of songs it plays to inmates every morning over loudspeakers, according to an inmate.

The playlist includes multiple Bon Jovi songs, hits by the DJ Moby, and even AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," according to one political prisoner there. Other songs include the Russian national anthem and songs about Moscow.

The Kapotnya pre-trial detention center-7 is located in the Kapotnya district, about 11 miles from Moscow's city center. It has hosted political prisoners, artists, organized crime figures, business leaders, terrorists, and government officials accused of committing various crimes.

One of its recent high-profile detainees was opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who was held there in COVID quarantine before being transferred to another jail to serve out his nine-year sentence for fraud. Navalny, an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also still recuperating from the effects of an assassination attempt using a nerve agent that is widely believed to have been carried out by officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

