Report: METALLICA’s X Account Hacked To Promote Crypto Token

Cointelegraph is reporting that the official X account for heavy metal band Metallica was hacked, with the exploiters using the breach to promote a Solana token with the ticker METAL.

Metallica’s team appears to have regained control of the account and has deleted all posts mentioning the token.

Metallica’s X account first posted about the token in a June 26 post, claiming it was made in partnership with Ticketmaster. It was launched on the Solana-based token deployer pump.fun.

Ticketmaster did not make an announcement about the partnership and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Posts from Metallica’s account claimed fintech firm MoonPay was involved with the token, which MoonPay president Keith Grossman dismissed in an X post, saying: “MoonPay does NOT support METAL.”

MoonPay later posted on X: “If someone is offering you a METAL token, they are not the master of puppets — they’re the master of scams!” referencing the band’s hit 1986 album and single.

