Report: Music Entrepreneur Who Toured With LED ZEPPELIN Is Made An OBE
April 19, 2024, an hour ago
Times Series reports that an entrepreneur who began his career as Led Zeppelin’s touring soundman and went on to a lead a global music technology group, has been made an OBE.
Philip Dudderidge, 75, described himself as a “a teenage rebel who went into the music industry” but found touring America in 1970 with the rock legends a physically punishing ordeal.
He is the founder and chairman of Focusrite, a global firm that supplies hardware and software used by professional and amateur musicians and the entertainment industry.
Dudderidge said about the Led Zeppelin tour: “The music was fabulous of course but the experience of going to the States and doing a tour there, it was really hard work. Not only doing the shows but then having to drive between cities - we did 28 cities in a month - so by the end of it I was completely exhausted. I just said ‘I can’t do any more’. We were only a crew of three, these days they’ll have 50. Really, what I learned in the States was the direction of travel for live sound amplification - systems needed to get a lot bigger.”
He was reunited with Led Zeppelin’s lead singer Robert Plant recently, decades after the two men worked together.
