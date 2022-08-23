RESTLESS SPIRIT – Magnetic Eye Records To Reissue Blood Of The Old Gods Album

Magnetic Eye Records will reissue Restless Spirit's acclaimed and already sought-after sophomore full-length Blood Of The Old Gods (2021) on October 28, 2022. The stoner sludge trio from Long Island, New York is celebrating this occasion with the release of a new band video clip for the track “Judgement And Exile” today. Find preorders here.

Restless Spirit comment: "We are still incredibly proud of Blood Of The Old Gods as a band", writes guitarist and vocalist Paul Aloisio. "We were able to distill all our anger, intensity, and musicianship into something that we feel captures the true essence of who we are. With that said, we are humbled and thankful to Magnetic Eye Records for breathing new life into this beast and bringing out a new edition for all our listeners worldwide."

Featuring the fittingly brooding artwork from famed pulp-painter Frank Frazetta, Blood Of The Old Gods weaves together grandiose sonic landscapes and haunting moments that leave a lasting impression.

The band has embarked on several tours in support of Blood Of The Old Gods and will return to the road in winter 2022/23. Restless Spirit are currently already hard at work on their third full-length, which will be released worldwide via Magnetic Eye Records in 2023.