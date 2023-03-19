REVENGE BEAST Feat. MARC RIZZO Cover "Bastard" By MÖTLEY CRÜE; Video

Revenge Beast is a Baltimore / New Jersey technical death metal band formed in 2020, consisting of guitarist Marc Rizzo, vocalist Jay Decay, bassist Brennan McShane, and drummer Doug Gussio. Drawing inspiration from bands like Soulfly, Suffocation, Morbid Angel and Lamb Of God, Revenge Beast is primed to add their fresh perspective on the heavy music scene.

Revenge Beast has just released their cover of Mötley Crüe's "Bastard". Guitarist Marc Rizzo comments: “Mötley Crüe was one of my earliest influences when I started playing guitar in 1986. Shout At The Devil is their heaviest record, and I always loved the song 'Bastard' because of its heavy riffing and grooves. I think we did a modern heavier version of it!”

Compare with the original:

For further details, visit Revenge Beast on Facebook.