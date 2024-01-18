REVOLUTION SAINTS Debut "Changing My Mind" Music Video

Revolution Saints, the band led by Journey vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, jumpstarts 2024 with a new album, Against The Winds, to follow up 2023's release, Eagle Flight. Joined by fellow rockers bassist Jeff Pilson (known for his work with Foreigner and formerly of Dokken) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake and Night Ranger) the new iteration - Revolution Saints MKII - have gifted fans a captivating album that sits poised to rekindle the fervor for melodic rock.

Today, the band shares the music video for the new single, "Changing My Mind". Watch the clip below.

About the new single, Jeff Pilson had this to say: "'Changing My Mind' is another powerful track showing that amazing Deen Castronovo voice with a melodic and shredding solo from Joel Hoekstra - God he's good!! This is Revolution Sains operating on full tilt - can't wait for fans to hear this!!!!!"

Joel Hoekstra states: “'Changing My Mind' is a fun, melodic rock track that shines a light on the amazing singing and drumming of Deen Castronovo and the always stellar, tasteful bass work of Jeff Pilson. I’m honored to be playing with these guys! I hope you enjoy it!"

Revolution Saints was initially conceived by Serafino Perugino, the President and Head of A&R at Frontiers Records, to showcase the remarkable vocal talents of Deen Castronovo. While Castronovo had always been respected as a drummer, those who took notice of his background vocals and witnessed his lead vocal performances during Journey shows, soon recognized his exceptional singing prowess. Revolution Saints was, and continues to be, a platform to spotlight Deen's incredible vocal abilities.

Out on February 16, Against The Winds, primarily produced and composed by Alessandro Del Vecchio (who also contributes on keyboards and background vocals), delivers what you would expect: captivating vocals, enchanting melodies, and hooks that will linger in your mind for days.

With this album, Revolution Saints exhibit a heightened sense of cohesion, energy, and emotion. They solidify their status as giants in the genre, and this album unquestionably reaffirms why they belong at the pinnacle once again.

Tracklisting:

"Against The Winds"

"Changing My Mind"

"Fall On My Knees"

"Can't End It Right Now"

"Lost In Damnation"

"Will I See You Again"

"Show Me Your Light"

"Save All That Remains"

"Been Said And Done"

"Diving Wings"

"No Turning Back"

"Against The Winds" video:

For the first three Revolution Saints albums, Revolution Saints, Light In The Dark, and Rise, Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (ex-Whitesnake, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the ‘80s and ‘90s and still does today! Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and hooks for days is what you get in spades across those three albums.

While Revolution Saints, MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently rejoined Journey, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job!

Joel Hoekstra is a current member of Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Iconic, as well as having his own solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13 and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Jeff Pilson, currently a member of Foreigner, Black Swan, and The End Machine, is also known for his time in Dokken and of course, his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for Revolution Saints, MK II and that's what we've got here. As with the first three albums, Alessandro Del Vecchio handles production as well as contributing keyboards and background vocals.