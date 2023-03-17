REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. CASTRONOVO, HOEKSTRA And PILSON Debut "Crime Of The Century" Music Video

Revolution Saints, the band centred around vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, have returned with a new lineup and a new album, Eagle Flight, scheduled for release on April 21. Castronovo is joined by new companions, guitarist Joel Hoekstra and bassist Jeff Pilson for Revolution Saints, MK II.

A new single and music video, "Crime Of The Century", is out today. Watch below.

Revolution Saints was initially put together by Serafino Perugino, President and Head of A&R for Frontiers Records, to showcase the stunning voice of Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline).

Castronovo has always been a well respected drummer, but fans who took note of his background vocals over his career and who attended Journey shows and saw him take lead vocals on "Mother, Father" during the band's set, came to realize he also had an amazing voice. Revolution Saints was, and always has been, a vehicle to show the world Deen's incredible singing talents.

For the first three Revolution Saints albums, Revolution Saints, Light In The Dark, and Rise, Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (ex-Whitesnake, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the ‘80s and ‘90s and still does today! Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and hooks for days is what you get in spades across those three albums.

While Revolution Saints, MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently rejoined Journey, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job!

Joel Hoekstra is a current member of Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Iconic, as well as having his own solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13 and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles. Jeff Pilson, currently a member of Foreigner, Black Swan, and The End Machine, is also known for his time in Dokken and of course, his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for Revolution Saints, MK II and that's what we've got here. As with the first three albums, Alessandro Del Vecchio handles production as well as contributing keyboards and background vocals.

Fans of Revolution Saints' first three releases are going to find much to be delighted with here with the new, rejuvenated Rev Saints and their brand new album, Eagle Flight. Pre-order/save the album here. Due to ongoing wait times at pressing plants, the LP version will be released on July 14.

Eagle Flight tracklisting:

"Eagle Flight"

"Talking Like Strangers"

"Need Each Other"

"Kids Will Be Kids"

"I’ll Cry For You Tonight"

"Crime Of The Century"

"Set Yourself Free"

"Sacred"

"Once More"

"Save It All"

"Crime Of The Century" video:

"Talking Like Strangers" video:

"Need Each Other" video:

"Eagle Flight" video:

Revolution Saints are:

Deen Castronovo - lead vocals, drums

Joel Hoekstra - guitars

Jeff Pilson - bass

(Photo - Enzo Mazzeo)