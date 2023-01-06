REVOLUTION SAINTS Feat. DEEN CASTRONOVO, JOEL HOEKSTRA And JEFF PILSON Release "Need Each Other" Single And Music Video

Revolution Saints, the band centred around vocalist/drummer Deen Castronovo, returned in November 2022 with a new lineup and a new single, "Eagle Flight".

Castronovo is joined by new companions, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Joel Hoekstra for Revolution Saints 2.0 and "Eagle Flight" was their brand new musical statement announcing their arrival.

Now, they have released a second single, "Need Each Other", watch the video below, and stream/download the track here.

Revolution Saints was initially put together by Serafino Perugino, President and Head of A&R for Frontiers Records, to showcase the stunning voice of Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline).

Castronovo has always been a well respected drummer, but fans who took note of his background vocals over his career and who attended Journey shows and saw him take lead vocals on "Mother, Father" during the band's set, came to realize he also had an amazing voice. Revolution Saints was, and always has been, a vehicle to show the world Deen's incredible singing talents.

For the first three Revolution Saints albums, Revolution Saints, Light In The Dark, and Rise, Deen was joined by bassist/vocalist Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, DIO). Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio, those three albums brought back the classic melodic rock style that thrilled and delighted legions of fans in the ‘80s and ‘90s and still does today! Inspiring, uplifting vocals, soaring melodies, and hooks for days is what you get in spades across those three albums.

While Revolution Saints MK I left an indelible mark on the melodic rock world, it was time for MK II to be born. Deen, having recently re-joined Journey, was feeling invigorated and inspired and ready to sing his ass off. Filling Blades and Aldrich's shoes would be no easy feat, but, mercifully, the exact right guys were found for the job.

Joel Hoekstra is a current member of Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Iconic, as well as having his own solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13, and is an absolutely stunning guitar player, able to play multiple styles.

Jeff Pilson, currently a member of Foreigner, Black Swan, and The End Machine, is also known for his time in Dokken and his more recent production work. Two stellar musicians to compliment Deen's singing and drumming is exactly what was needed for Revolution Saints 2.0 and that's exactly what we've got here.

Fans of Revolution Saints' first three releases are going to find much to be delighted with here with the new, rejuvenated Rev Saints and their brand new singles, "Eagle Flight" and "Need Each Other". A new studio album will be released later this year.

Revolution Saints are:

Deen Castronovo - lead vocals, drums

Joel Hoekstra - guitars

Jeff Pilson - bass

(Photo - Enzo Mazzeo)