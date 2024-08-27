RICHIE CASTELLANO On Recording With YES Legend JON ANDERSON – "He Is Always Bursting With Creativity And Ideas"

Jon Anderson has burst back on the scene with a new album that everyone is talking about. “True” is a true collaboration between Anderson and The Band Geeks, who Anderson discovered on a YouTube video playing “Heart Of The Sunrise”. Comprised on a pro team of musicians led by Richie Castellano, The Geeks have helped Anderson explore the expansive rock band approach of Yes more fully than anything else in his solo discography.

In this brand new interview, conducted on the eve of the release of True, Sonic Perspectives’ Scott Medina explores how the songwriting came together on the new album, who contributed what, and some stories of what it’s like creating with Anderson. Castellano was also joined in the interview by keyboard wizard Christopher Clark, who was part of the core team writing and arranging the material on True.

The album’s centerpieces are two epic tracks, the 16 and a half minute “Once Upon A Dream” and the nearly 10 minute “Counties And Countries”. To celebrate the album's release, the group have released a video for “Counties And Countries”. The video was created by Jon's co-producer and Band Geek member Richie Castellano and Jon’s long-time videographer Michael Byrne.

Watch the video below, and order True here.

Tracklisting:

"True Messenger"

"Shine On"

"Counties And Countries"

"Build Me An Ocean"

"Still A Friend"

"Make It Right"

"Realization Part Two"

"Once Upon A Dream"

"Thank God"

"Counties And Countries" video:

"True Messenger" video:

"Shine On" video:

Jon and The Band Geeks commence Leg 3 of their summer tour on September 11 in Beverly, Mass. All remaining dates are below:

Tour dates:

September

11 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre *

21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre *

25 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

27 - Staten Island, NY - St George Theatre *

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer