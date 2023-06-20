RICHIE SAMBORA Says He's "Not Even Close" To Reuniting With BON JOVI - "Nobody Asked Me Yet... But I Could Do It Tomorrow"

Back in February, Richie Sambora told Absolute Radio that he was planning to reunite with Bon Jovi and hopefully record new music with the legendary band.

Sambora said: “We're talking about it. I don't think there's any reason not to at this point.”

Nights With Alice Cooper is now reporting that in an exclusive interview with United Stations Radio Networks, Sambora revealed that a reunion appearance with Bon Jovi at England's Glastonbury festival is not happening.

Last year, Sambora went on record as saying plans were in motion for him to perform with his former bandmates at the legendary festival, which would mark only his second time onstage with his former bandmates since abruptly quitting Bon Jovi a decade ago.

"We caught up with Sambora at Thursday's (June 15) Songwriter's Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Manhattan and asked him if plans are still in place for him to reunite with Bon Jovi: "Naaaah! No, not even close. Nobody asked me yet - but I could do it tomorrow if they asked me."

Richie Sambora reunited with the group for their 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Stay tuned for updates.