RICK WAKEMAN - Tune In To Keyboard Legend’s Web TV

Remember when keyboard legend Rick Wakeman hosted Gastank in the 80s? Want to relive his stunning performance with Orchestra Della Svizzera in Lugano, in 2009? Wakeman Web TV has all this and more.

No more channel-hopping: here’s your one-stop shop for an array of stunning live performances taken from across the keyboard wizard’s career. And to mark the launch of this new venture, Rick has some exciting news... Welcome to Rick’s web TV channel!

Here you’ll be able to view many of Rick’s TV appearances and old concerts amongst many other hidden treasures, offering films for either rental or purchase, whichever takes your preference.

There’s a host of goodies, with some hard to find items along with better known works, and all in one place! Also Rick Plaice Season 2 can only be seen on Rick Wakeman’s Web TV!So why not treat yourself to an Aladdin’s cave of one of Rick’s golden gems from the past.

It couldn’t be easier.

“Surely this has to be the way forward to give fans old and new the best way to view and listen to the music… a very sensible alternative to those platforms that already exist.” - Rick Wakeman

Given the demise of the DVD as a consumable item, no more support at retail for the format or end user demand. Rick Wakeman has always been seen as an innovator and pioneer, not only as a musician, but as a businessman. The logical solution was to commission his team to build an online platform for all his films, videos. Rather than a subscription based approach (ie. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Apple TV), or an ad based system - (ie. You Tube). Rick has pioneered a Pay Per View solution, that way the fans can choose and pay for only the film or video they want to see and not get hooked into a monthly fee or subscription.

The five years from 1971 to 1975 were an incredibly creative half-decade for Rick Wakeman CBE. During that time, he joined (and left) the most successful progressive rock band of all time, YES, helping to create the classic albums Fragile, Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans.

In addition, he wrote and recorded three solo records - The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table - each of which achieved multi-platinum levels of success and set a trailblazing standard for future concept albums to follow.

And of course, during that time, whether performing live in YES or his own solo extravaganzas, he became instantly recognizable with his trademark wardrobe of increasingly colourful and ornate capes!

On Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23, 2023, Rick will be revisiting these groundbreaking works with two shows at The London Palladium, reinterpreting his own music, as well as classic tracks from YES, in brand new concert arrangements for band and choir.

The programme for the shows will be:

Wednesday, February 22:

Act 1: The Six Wives Of Henry VIII

Act 2: The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table

Thursday, February 23:

Act 1: Classic YES

Act 2: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

On both shows, Rick (on keyboards - and wearing a cape, of course!) will be accompanied by his long-term friends and associates, the English Rock Ensemble - Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Hayley Sanderson (vocals), Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals), plus percussionist Ed Scull – the English Chamber Choir and a special guest narrator (TBC).

“This is one hell of a lineup to have with me, performing some of my music that has somehow managed to survive the last fifty years or so,” Rick says. “I never tire of playing these pieces as the music is so adaptable and indeed, there will be surprises at these shows - I might even surprise myself!”

Tickets at myticket.co.uk.

(Photos - Lee Wilkinson)