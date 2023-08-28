RIGORIOUS Release First Single "Fight For Your Lives"; Lyric Video Streaming

German power metal band, Rigorious, will free their debut album, Night Of Retribution, on November 10 via Metalapolis Records on CD, Download and on all well-known digital platforms. Pre-order the album at this location, and listen to the first single, "Fight For Your Lives", via the lyric video below.

Mixed and mastered by legendary German heavy metal icon Chris Boltendahl from Grave Digger, at Graveyard Studio in Cologne, and beautified with cover artwork created by renowned graphic artist Uwe Jarling, Night Of retribution comes with ten tracks full of independent, fresh and energetic power metal.

Tracklisting:

"Victory"

"Lay With Me"

"Iron Wings"

"Fight For Your Lives"

"Brothers Arise"

"Children Of The Night"

"Ride Till We Die"

"Behind The Curtains"

"Lost"

"Power Of My Sword"

"Fight For Your Lives" lyric video: