RISING WINGS Releases "Lonely Is The Night" Single And Lyric Video

"Lonely Is The Night", the new single from Rising Wings, is available now. Stream the single here, and watch a lyric video below.

Rising Wings was founded in 2006 by Florian “Flo” Bauer in Schrobenhausen in the Ingolstadt region, as a melodic rock one-man-band. Florian Bauer has been playing in various rock formations for years, such as the AOR band Youringa and the hard rock cover band, Saviors Cry.

In 2006 the first steps were taken with the 3-track EP, Rising Wings. The second 5-track EP, Higher, followed in 2008. Both releases received consistently positive feedback. Since then, various singles have been released.

In fall 2023, Rising Wings will release the first full-length album, Reach, via Pride & Joy Music. The album features Florian Bauer on vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards and Franz Raßhofer (Joe Leila), Falco Münch (Reload), Markus Herzinger (2nd East) and Bobby Santiago (Bloodwork) on drums.

The album was recorded by Ray Balconis at Studio Ray Recording in Queens, New York, by Rolf Beyer and Peter Hillinger at Klangwasserstudios Halsbach, Germany and by Chris Lausmann at MS Productions Studio in Poing, Munich.

Reach was produced by Florian Bauer with Chris Lausmann (Bonfire, Voices Of Rock) co-producing and mixing the album at MS Production Studio. The album was mastered by Rolf Beyer (CD & digital) and Ludwig Maier (Vinyl).

Reach will be released on September 22 on CD, LP & digital.