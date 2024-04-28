RIVERGHOST Stream New Single "Space I'm In"

“Space I’m In” is the latest song released by Nashville’s RiverGhost.

This hook-packed song is soaked with soul and a Stones-like swagger that’ll light up your hips and lips! You’ll hear a tip of the hat to the lush gospel-meets-rock material of the '70s that everybody so rightfully loves. “Space I’m In” is full of metaphorical adventure and taboos proper society warns you about, so dig into your rebel spirit and let it all loose.

Stream / download "Space I'm In" here.

For further details, visit RiverGhost on Facebook.