RIVERSEND Shares Video For Blues-Tinged Cover Of PANTERA Classic "Revolution Is My Name"

New Jersey-based indie rock band Riversend are back with their follow-up to "Phantom"; their original take of Pantera's "Revolution Is My Name".

Olivia Horovitz (lead vocals), and Zack Miranowic (lead guitarist of Disciples Of Verity and Sekond Skyn) are the duo taking a calculated risk with "Revolution Is My Name" and breathing into it a whole new emotional spirit. Once again, Riversend is showcasing their musical abilities in a nuance that stands guns loaded, in a scene from a moment of justice being delivered. The music entwines in the haunting apparitional motion only Olivia can convey through her vocals and Zack fulfills with his guitar work and mix.

Joining Olivia Horovitz and Zack Miranowic on this unique Pantera cover is guest drummer / percussionist, Garrett Kruse.

Lead vocalist Olivia Horovitz reflects: “We knew it was a bold choice when we decided to cover a song by Pantera, but we did it for the fun of creating something new and different." Guitarist / bassist Zack Miranowic added, "When I heard Olivia singing the chorus to 'Revolution Is My Name', I thought, 'Hey, that would be something really cool to record because I’ve never heard anybody do a Pantera cover in that way.'”

Purchase "Revolution Is My Name" by Riversend at Bandcamp.

The official 4K remaster of the "Revolution Is My Name" music video by Pantera, from their Reinventing The Steel album, issued in 2000, can be enjoyed below.