ROB ZOMBIE And ALICE COOPER Announce Freaks On Parade Tour With Special Guests MINISTRY And FILTER

Today, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce the 2023 Freaks On Parade Tour. Following a very successful run last summer, Rob Zombie is at it again. This year he joins forces with the “godfather of shock rock” Alice Cooper who promises to bring his signature style of macabre rock on tour. Rounding out the line-up are industrial pioneers Ministry and eclectic alternative rock act Filter.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off Thursday, August 24 in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion, with stops across North America in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 24 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 AM, local time on livenation.com. Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks On Parade tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 31 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 2 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* Non-Live Nation Date