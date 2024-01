ROB ZOMBIE Announces Return Of Original Bassist BLASKO

Earlier today, it was announced that Matt Montgomery, a.k.a. Piggy D., has left Rob Zombie's band after 18 years. Montgomery, who joined Rob Zombie's band in 2006, replacing Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, shared the news via social media.

Says Montgomery: "Dear Friends. My time with Zombie has come to an end. It was an honor to entertain you for the last 18 years. I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles."

And now, Rob Zombie has announced the return of Blasko! Says Rob, "After 18 years BLASKO has returned to the Zombie horde. Get ready for mayhem this summer."

The news comes on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are back together for the Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter. The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock and rock - making 21 stops across the country this summer.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, February 6 at 12 PM with password FREAKS24. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 AM

Tour dates:

August

20 - Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

22 - Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

25 - Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

27 - Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

30 - Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

31 - Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

September

1 - Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

4 - Syracuse, NY, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

6 - Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

7 - Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 - Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

11 - Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

17 - Rogers, AR, Walmart Amp

18 - Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena