ROB ZOMBIE Cancels Las Vegas Concert - "I Have No Voice"

Saturday, October 28th was supposed to be the final night of the three-date Halloween Hootenanny mini tour. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper were scheduled to perform at the Bakkt Theater, located inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, Rob Zombie was unable to take the stage as he was suffering from laryngitis. He shared the following message via social media:

"I am so bummed to announce this, but I have no voice. Zero. I tried sound checking but couldn’t get any sound out. Not the Halloween extravaganza I was looking forward to. It kills me to cancel this show. So sorry."

Alice Cooper subsequently posted the following message via social media:

"We wish Rob a speedy recovery! We’ll be doing an extra long set tonight in Rob’s honor! See you all tonight!"

Alice Cooper's setlist:

"Lock Me Up"

"Welcome To The Show"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Under My Wheels"

"Bed Of Nails"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Fallen In Love"

"Snakebite"

"Be My Lover"

"Lost In America"

"Hey Stoopid"

Drum Solo

"Welcome To My Nightmare"

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Poison"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Black Widow" Jam

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer"

"I Love The Dead"

"Elected"

"School's Out"

"Go To Hell"

"He's Back (The Man Behind The Mask)"

Rob Zombie does not have any more upcoming tour dates. Alice Cooper's next show is December 2nd in Mexico City, Mexico at the Life After Death Horror Fest.