ROB ZOMBIE, DAVE NAVARRO, Members OF WHITESNAKE, SEPULTURA, ARCH ENEMY Featured In MOBY's Punk Rock Vegan Movie; Free Stream Available

The Moby-written and directed documentary, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, is available for free streaming all platforms via punkrockveganmovie.com. A YouTube stream can be found below.

The film, which is Moby’s directorial debut, is a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history, like Ian Mackaye, HR, Dave Navarro, Ray Cappo, Andrew Hurley, Tony Kanal, Tim McIlrath, Water Schreifels, Dave Dictor, Derrick Green, Steve Ignorant, Theo Kogan, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Amy Lee, and Captain Sensible.

Also featured are Alissa White-Gluz, Derrick Green, Kat Von D, Rob Zombie, Tanya O'Callaghan, and many more.



Moby tells the story of how punk rock became such a fertile and surprising breeding ground for vegan activism. It’s also a call to action, unapologetically reminding people that in a deeply broken world it’s incumbent upon each of us to stand up and fight intelligently, passionately, and loudly against injustice.