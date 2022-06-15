ROBERT PLANT Attends Unveiling Of "Muddy Waters Drive" In Chicago

On June 10, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant was on hand for a rededication ceremony naming a stretch of road on Chicago's East 43rd Street "Muddy Waters Drive", in honour of the late American blues singer-songwriter and musician.

Following the event, Plant took to social media, writing: "Privileged to attend the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive in the company of Chandra Cooper (Muddy Waters' Great grand-daughter) to promote the development of his former home into a living museum to celebrate his influence on us all in the world of music."

