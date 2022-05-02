ROBERT PLANT Releases Digging Deep Podcast - Series 5, Episode 2: "All The Kings Horses"; Audio

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is currently in the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 2: "All The Kings Horses" below.

A message states: "The track that RP discusses in this episode is - by his own admission - one of the very best songs he’s ever written and sung. It's a hugely loved recording for many people, which makes this episode very special. From the 2005 Mighty ReArranger album, it’s the beautiful ‘All The King’s Horses’."