ROBERT PLANT Releases Digging Deep Podcast - Series 5, Episode 2: "All The Kings Horses"; Audio
May 2, 2022, an hour ago
Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is currently in the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 2: "All The Kings Horses" below.
A message states: "The track that RP discusses in this episode is - by his own admission - one of the very best songs he’s ever written and sung. It's a hugely loved recording for many people, which makes this episode very special. From the 2005 Mighty ReArranger album, it’s the beautiful ‘All The King’s Horses’."