Rock Dance Theatre Leader ANNA ACHIMOWICZ Launches Physiotherapy For Rockstars Website

The BAND Aid - Physiotherapy for Rockstars has been founded by performing arts medicine specialised Physiotherapist, gyrokinesis trainer and stage performer Anna Achimowicz. As a branch of Dance Medicine Center CMT founded initially in 2011, Anna's own rock career led to further development into forming Performing Arts Medicine center in 2019, addressing the health needs of dancers, musician and stage performers. BAND Aid is dedicated towards functional diagnosing and treating touring professional musicians as well artists starting their career covering a broad range of music related injuries especially in the hard and heavy demanding genres of hard rock and heavy metal and its intensity of playing and stage performance.

As Anna Achimowicz describes herself: “Only when performing a body ‘sound check’ and evaluating if all power sources are plugged in, the batteries are fresh and the levels are at an optimum can we determine why we aren't receiving the desired sound, tone and music. The musicians body works very much in the same way, where everything is functionally connected and ONE element affects them ALL.

"The advantage here that musicians and stage performers can profit from is my own over 20 year professional stage experience that I can translate onto my medical work, which is a quite rare combination, giving me the opportunity to offer a way broader and practical understanding of what a rock ‘n’ roll life style truly entails."