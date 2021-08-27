RONNIE JAMES DIO - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of Dio Available; Includes BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, HEAR 'N AID Songs; "Holy Diver" Streaming

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Dio. The track "Holy Diver" is available for streaming below. Stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Diver"

"Rainbow in the Dark"

"The Last in Line"

"We Rock"

"Don’t Talk to Strangers"

"Stand Up and Shout"

"Heaven and Hell" (Black Sabbath)

"Neon Knights" (Black Sabbath)

"The Mob Rules" (Black Sabbath)

"Man on the Silver Mountain" (Rainbow)

"The Temple of the King" (Rainbow)

"Stargazer" (Rainbow)

"Stars "(Hear ‘N Aid)