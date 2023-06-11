RUSH - 2023 Remaster Of "Double Agent" Live In Toronto 1994 From Counterparts Tour Final Show Streaming (Video)

The StickHits YouTube channel, found here, has shared another remastered live Rush video. Check it out below.

StickHits: "It only took 4.8 years to upload, but I hope you enjoy the first of multiple follow-up videos to my 'The Trees / Xanadu / Hemispheres / Tom Sawyer Medley' video from the same concert (found here) with the same editing idea that I uploaded in 2018. I am really happy with how the audio turned out on this one - the primary audio is a soundboard recording, which had amazing potential but was in mono and quite dry with almost no ambience, so I used another audience recording to fill in the far left and right stereo image and also used a few different effects to enhance and rebalance the mono track.

I have always loved the Counterparts era live sound. Neil's drums are very punchy and full with a crisp dry snare sound, Geddy went back to his vintage basses in full force, and Alex emulated the super heavy grunge inspired guitar tones of the time, and I think for the most part it was a big step in the right direction away from their more pop tones of the late 80's to this album.

I definitely want to continue songs from this amazing show, and I may have to go back and upgrade the medley as well!"

Gibson TV has released a new episode of "My First Gibson", featuring Rush guitar hero, Alex Lifeson. Watch below.

A message states: "As a kid, Alex Lifeson would spend every Saturday playing guitar at Long & McQuade, his local music shop, until they kicked him out. Watch this episode of My First Gibson to hear the story of Alex’s first Gibson and the guitar players that inspired his choice."