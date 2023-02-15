RUSH - Enter To Win Vintage Minimoog Signed By GEDDY LEE; Video

The Bob Moog Foundation has launched a raffle to win a fully restored, vintage Minimoog signed by Geddy Lee, the legendary synthesist, bassist, and vocalist for Rush.

When: Ticket sales last only three weeks, from February 6 to February 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM, ET, or when all 10,000 tickets sell out, whichever comes first. Tickets are non-transferrable.

Where: This raffle is open internationally; several past raffle winners have resided outside of the US.

What: A vintage Minimoog with an estimated value of $10,000 USD, meticulously restored by Jareth Lackey of Synthpro Restorations, who specializes in the restoration of vintage Moog synthesizers.

Tickets: Winter 2023 raffle tickets are $25 each, five for $100, 12 for $200, or 35 for $500.

Buy tickets and get more information here. Check out the video below: