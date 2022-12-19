RUSH - Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure With Case Available In January

December 19, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock rush

RUSH - Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure With Case Available In January

Funko will release the new Rush Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure with Case in January. Pre-order here.

Description: Celebrate an iconic moment of music history! This Rush Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure with Case includes the album's cover art and a Pop! Vinyl Figure. Comes packaged in a window display box complete with a hard case! The case measures approximately 9 1/4-inches tall x 8 3/4-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep, while the figure measures approximately 3-inches tall. Ages 8 & up.



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews