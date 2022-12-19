RUSH - Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure With Case Available In January
Funko will release the new Rush Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure with Case in January. Pre-order here.
Description: Celebrate an iconic moment of music history! This Rush Exit Stage Left Pop! Album Figure with Case includes the album's cover art and a Pop! Vinyl Figure. Comes packaged in a window display box complete with a hard case! The case measures approximately 9 1/4-inches tall x 8 3/4-inches wide x 3 1/2-inches deep, while the figure measures approximately 3-inches tall. Ages 8 & up.