RUSH - Extremely Limited Constellation Map Lithograph Available Now

Fantoons, the headbanging animation studio & book publisher has released the Rush Constellations Official Lithograph, limited to 75 copies.

In the constellation of Cygnus...There lurks a mysterious, invisible force...The black hole of Cygnus X-1! But fear not, you can safely navigate around that dreaded, unending spiral with this Official Rush: Constellation Map! This star chart features all the known constellations of the Red Star Galaxy, from the mystical Power Window to the malignant Snake. Printed on a beautiful Lasal paper and sized at 18" x 24", this informative map is perfect for any office space, music room or starship deck!

Behind The Print:

"Here's a quick, but insightful glimpse into the creation process of the Official Rush: Constellation Map. Hang onto your space helmet!

"At the start of our journey, we originally conceived the star map to focus solely on the songs and themes of only one Rush album, 2112. But only after a few initial designs, the ideas kept flowing and we simply could not resist expanding the map to include more Rush albums and songs.

"Now with an even bigger universe full of lovingly nerdy RUSH references, we set out to find the ideal aesthetic. We fell in love with the fascinating world of vintage cartography and star charts, and so, found that unique look for our RUSH constellation map. As a nod to the general theme of our poster (as well as yet another geeky reference) we chose the Hemispheres album font for the title.

"Nearly done, we looked to the artwork of Lucien Boucher, an artist that did incredible posters for Air France in the 1930s. His peculiar use of contrasting color really caught our eye and we knew we wanted something just as eye-catching. Which takes us to our final product that we are super stoked to have available today!"

Order here.