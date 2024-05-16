RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE To Appear In Documentary About Groundbreaking Toronto Radio Station CFNY

Rush vocalist / bassist / keyboardist Geddy Lee, Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr, and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley appear in a new documentary about the origins and high points of pioneering Toronto radio station CFNY, reports Etan Vlessing of The Hollywood Reporter.

Veteran film producer Matt Schichter makes his directorial debut with CFNY: The Spirit Of Radio, which has just wrapped post production.

During the 1970s and 1980s, major record companies and large independent labels relied on records being played on local radio in major markets to promote commercial releases. Toronto’s CFNY, which launched in a small city suburb in 1960, eventually became hugely influential in breaking punk and new wave acts after evolving into an alternative radio station on the FM dial.

In 1979, Rush drummer Neil Peart wrote a song, “The Spirit Of Radio”, that was inspired by CFNY and covertly appeared on the band’s Permanent Waves album under the catalog number ANR1-1021 — after the station’s 102.1 frequency.

Geddy in the documentary recalls growing up in Toronto and the contribution of CFNY program director David Marsden in the 1980s.

The documentary is produced by Matthew Campagna for HighballTV, while Alan Cross, Barbara Hall, Chantal Jackson, Ivar Hamilton and Scot Turner share executive producer credits.